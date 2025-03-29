PONTOON BEACH - After more than 20 years of Friday night service, Madison County Transit (MCT) is moving the MCT Muny Express to Saturday nights for the 2025 season! This exciting change means theatergoers can say goodbye to Friday night traffic jams and hello to stress-free Saturday nights at the Muny. For just $5, passengers can sit back, relax, and enjoy a round-trip journey to the Muny in Forest Park from 13 locations in Madison County. Children 5 and under ride free, and Madison County students in grades K-12 can hop aboard for free with an MCT Summer Youth Pass. MCT Muny Express riders avoid the hassles of finding a parking spot and get dropped off and picked up directly in front of the Muny.

This season’s lineup promises to be nothing short of spectacular, featuring a mix of beloved classics and modern hits. This year’s Muny season includes: the high energy of Bring It On: The Musical, the heartwarming story of Come From Away, Disney’s enchanting Frozen, the powerful drama of Evita, the emotional journey of Dear Evan Hansen, the comedic flair of La Cage aux Folles, and the toe-tapping rhythms of Jersey Boys.

Convenient Pickup Locations:

The MCT Muny Express picks up and drops off at 13 convenient locations in Madison County:

Alton Muny Express: Alton Square Mall, Best Western Premier Hotel, MCT Eastgate Park & Ride, MCT Wood River Station, and MCT River’s Edge Park & Ride.

Edwardsville Muny Express: MCT Edwardsville Station, MCT Leclaire Park & Ride, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville IDOT Park and Ride, and Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

Highland Muny Express: MCT Highland Park & Ride, St. Jacob Park & Ride, and Troy Park & Ride.

MCT Muny Express buses arrive 30 minutes before showtime and depart 20 minutes after the final bow. Groups are welcome but encouraged to call MCT in advance at 618-797-INFO (4636) to guarantee seating. For more details, visit MCT.org/muny-express or email info@mct.org.

