MADISON COUNTY – Madison County Transit (MCT) is reminding residents that MCT Micro, its affordable, on-demand public transportation service, is now available in Bethalto, Cottage Hills, and Rosewood Heights, with extended evening service in Collinsville on Saturdays.

Operating Monday through Saturday from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, the Bethalto | Cottage Hills zone includes convenient transfer points at Wood River Walmart and Main & Edwards in Upper Alton. In Collinsville, Saturday evening service now runs until midnight, giving riders more flexibility to work late, attend events, and get home safely.

“The MCT MicroTransit service meets people where they are—literally and figuratively,” said SJ Morrison, MCT Managing Director. “By offering flexible, affordable rides in Bethalto, Cottage Hills, and now late into the evening in Collinsville, we’re expanding transit access and helping residents stay connected to work, school, healthcare, and each other.”

Rides cost just $1.00, and all vehicles are fully accessible and operated by Agency for Community Transit’s drug-tested, background-checked, trained drivers. Passengers can download the free MCT Micro app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store by searching “MCT Micro” to book rides instantly or schedule them in advance. Riders can also book rides by calling 618-797-INFO (4636).

For more information, visit www.MCT.org or email info@MCT.org.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 138 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

