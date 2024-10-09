PONTOON BEACH – Madison County Transit (MCT) is proposing several adjustments to its service as part of the upcoming January 2025 Service Change. The proposed changes reflect passenger and operator feedback, the success of the MCT Micro pilot program in Collinsville, and the ever-changing demand of Madison County residents and communities.

Among the proposed changes is a proposal to allow college and university students (with a valid student ID) to purchase and ride MCT buses with the MCT Student Monthly Pass – a fare product that is available for $15 each month. MCT is also proposing to make the MCT Micro service a permanent offering in Collinsville in light of the pilot’s success in providing a flexible and efficient transportation option.

Other proposed MCT service adjustments for January include:

MCT Micro in Collinsville : The popular pilot program in Collinsville is proposed to become a permanent service, replacing the #15 East Collinsville Shuttle.

: The popular pilot program in Collinsville is proposed to become a permanent service, replacing the #9 Washington Shuttle & #10 State & Elm Shuttle : The first trip on the #9 to Humbert Road, is proposed to be discontinued due to low ridership, with trips reallocated to the #10 to better serve passengers accessing a nearby work center.

& : The first trip on the #9 to Humbert Road, is proposed to be discontinued due to low ridership, with trips reallocated to the #10 to better serve passengers accessing a nearby work center. #18 Collinsville Regional & #19 Edwardsville – Collinsville : One late-night trip on each route is proposed to be discontinued due to lack of demand.

& : One late-night trip on each route is proposed to be discontinued due to lack of demand. #13X Highland – SIUE Express: Discontinue the route due to low demand and propose a RideFinders Vanpool from Highland to SIUE.

To gather public feedback, MCT will host several open house-style information sessions where the community can provide comments, ask questions, and learn more about the proposed changes.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – MCT Collinsville Station, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Thursday, October 17, 2024 – SIUE MUC, Missouri Room, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Thursday, October 17, 2024 – Virtual Meeting, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM (link at www.MCT.org

Public comments must be submitted by October 22, 2024, via meetings, email, phone, or letter.

For more information, visit www.MCT.org, email info@MCT.org, or call (618) 797-4600.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 138 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

