PONTOON BEACH - MCT hosted a brief ribbon cutting recently to celebrate the opening of the newly improved segment of the MCT Nature Trail under I-255 in Pontoon Beach. MCT Board Members and staff were in attendance, as well as Madison County Board members Chris Hankins and Erica Conway Harriss; Tom Lavelle from Keller Construction, and Charlie Juneau from Juneau Associates.

Since its construction in the 1990s, this 0.6-mile portion of the MCT Nature Trail was a gravel farm access road that served as a trail connector under I-255. In recent years, however, the access road had deteriorated and become increasingly difficult to traverse on a bicycle.

Thanks to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s approval of the improvement, this trail segment is now asphalt paved and provides a seamless connection for cyclists on the MCT Nature Trail.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door-to-door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

