EDWARDSVILLE - As the holidays approach, Madison County Transit (MCT) would like to remind bus passengers of a few altered service schedules coming up around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): No MCT Bus Service

Friday, Nov. 25: Normal MCT Bus Service

Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): Normal Saturday Service

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas): No MCT Bus Service

Article continues after sponsor message

Monday, Dec. 26: Operating on Sunday Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 27: Normal MCT Bus Service

Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve): Regular Saturday Service

Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): No MCT Bus Service

Monday, Jan. 2: Operating on Sunday Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Normal MCT Bus Service

For more information about MCT bus service this holiday season call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org.

More like this:

MCT Recognizes Former Board Member Ron Jedda With Trail Tunnel Dedication In Collinsville
Jul 7, 2025
MCT Micro Now Serving Bethalto, Cottage Hills, and Extended Hours in Collinsville
Jun 4, 2025
MCT Summer Youth Pass Returns For 2025
May 20, 2025
MCT and Local Libraries Still Collecting Bikes Through May In National Bike Month For St. Louis BWorks
May 22, 2025
Community Leaders Recognize Glen Carbon’s Historical Significance on Trail
Jun 20, 2025

 