MCT Issues Holiday Bus Service Schedule
EDWARDSVILLE - As the holidays approach, Madison County Transit (MCT) would like to remind bus passengers of a few altered service schedules coming up around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): No MCT Bus Service
Friday, Nov. 25: Normal MCT Bus Service
Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): Normal Saturday Service
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas): No MCT Bus Service
Monday, Dec. 26: Operating on Sunday Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 27: Normal MCT Bus Service
Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve): Regular Saturday Service
Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): No MCT Bus Service
Monday, Jan. 2: Operating on Sunday Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Normal MCT Bus Service
For more information about MCT bus service this holiday season call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org.
More like this: