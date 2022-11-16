MCT Issues Holiday Bus Service Schedule Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - As the holidays approach, Madison County Transit (MCT) would like to remind bus passengers of a few altered service schedules coming up around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): No MCT Bus Service Friday, Nov. 25: Normal MCT Bus Service Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): Normal Saturday Service Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas): No MCT Bus Service Article continues after sponsor message Monday, Dec. 26: Operating on Sunday Schedule Tuesday, Dec. 27: Normal MCT Bus Service Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve): Regular Saturday Service Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): No MCT Bus Service Monday, Jan. 2: Operating on Sunday Schedule Tuesday, Jan. 3: Normal MCT Bus Service For more information about MCT bus service this holiday season call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending