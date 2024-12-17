PONTOON BEACH - As part of a multi-phase effort to enhance the bus rider experience, Madison County Transit (MCT) is rolling out an exciting new system known as Computer-Aided Dispatch / Automated Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL).

Last week, new solar-powered, digital display signs were installed at 31 bus stops throughout Madison County. The screens are ruggedized, all-weather, 13-inch, “e-ink” digital screens that display real-time next bus arrival information for the locations where they are installed.

Passengers can walk up to a stop and learn (in real time) the bus routes that serve that location and when the next bus is coming. These e-ink (also known as e-paper) digital signs reflect light like a sheet of paper and, unlike other types of digital screens, have the same appearance as paper, so as not to be a visual deterrent or distraction to motorists and neighbors.

The technology also consumes less energy. Much larger 32-inch e-ink digital displays with the same next-bus information will also be installed at MCT’s five transfer stations (Alton, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, and Wood River) in the coming weeks. A motion-activated sensor at the stop will detect when someone is standing nearby and will also read aloud the information on the screen, to assist MCT passengers with visual impairments.

Since only 31 of MCT’s 1,300+ bus stops will have digital screens, next year MCT will replace its standard MCT Bus Stop signs with signs that display a unique number and instructions for texting or calling to receive that location’s next bus arrival times.

Also in 2025, passengers will have access to a new, dedicated website that will allow them to track buses in real time, view estimated arrivals, and plan their trips with confidence. Riders will also be able to stay informed about service changes or disruptions through real time updates available on trip-planning platforms, including Google Maps and Apple Maps.

“If you’ve ever waited at a bus stop and wondered when the next bus is coming or if it’s already passed, you can appreciate why this system is so important,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “Our goal is to make riding MCT simple, seamless, and comfortable for our passengers. This new CAD/AVL technology will significantly improve the rider experience.”

MCT’s new CAD/AVL system – which also improves dispatcher and operational capabilities - is funded by the State of Illinois through the Rebuild Illinois program. For details about other MCT initiatives, visit mct.org/next. For information about MCT services, visit mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call 618-797-INFO (4636).

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 138 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

