PONTOON BEACH – The holiday spirit is making its annual debut on the streets of Madison County as the Madison County Transit (MCT) “Holiday Bus” returns to delight passengers throughout December. This tradition embodies the joy of giving, offering complimentary rides to passengers aboard these festive buses. In 2023, the Holiday Bus provided over 5,300 free rides, a testament to the growing excitement surrounding this seasonal event.

From December 1 through December 31, the Holiday Bus will operate daily on three MCT vehicles of varying sizes, traveling across randomly assigned routes in the MCT service area. Passengers boarding these special buses will find a farebox wrapped like a holiday present, signaling their free ride. Some buses may also feature cheerful holiday decorations to brighten riders’ journeys.

“Our Holiday Bus has become a favorite tradition for both our riders and our drivers,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “Passengers love the surprise of a free ride, and our drivers enjoy sharing the joy of the season with our community.”

Step aboard an MCT bus this December to experience a little holiday magic, surprise, and goodwill.

For more information about MCT services, visit mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call 618-797-INFO (4636).

Attached Photo:ACT Driver, Jenny Martin, aboard the MCT Holiday Bus.

