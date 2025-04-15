PONTOON BEACH – This May, to celebrate National Bike Month, Madison County Transit (MCT) will host the MCT 2025 Trail Summit – Exploring Trail-Oriented Development (TrOD), a virtual event focused on the economic and community benefits of trail-based development. Additionally, MCT is collaborating with St. Louis-based nonprofit BWorks and several local libraries to collect used bicycles to be distributed to individuals in need.

MCT 2025 Trail Summit: Exploring Trail Oriented Development

The MCT 2025 Trail Summit is a free virtual event that will take place on Wednesday, May 14, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. This online event will bring together experts to discuss how trails can drive economic growth and enhance community development. SJ Morrison, MCT’s Managing Director, will moderate the discussion featuring speakers with firsthand experience in trail-oriented development:

Dan Tripp , Co-Owner, Good News Brewing – Greater St. Louis Area

, Co-Owner, Good News Brewing – Greater St. Louis Area David Kennedy , City Manager; Loveland, Ohio – Miami Valley Trails

, City Manager; Loveland, Ohio – Miami Valley Trails Henry Mestetsky, Director of Redevelopment; Carmel, Indiana– Monon Trail

"National Bike Month offers a perfect opportunity to highlight the impact of the MCT Trails and to encourage bicycling for short trips and recreation," said SJ Morrison, MCT Managing Director. "Through the 2025 Trail Summit, we hope to educate and inspire community leaders and developers to consider development opportunities that are oriented to the MCT Trails as a way to leverage this one-of-akind asset and create more destinations for trailgoers.”

This summit is free and open to local government officials, business owners, developers, and members of the public interested in learning how trails can be leveraged for community and economic development. To sign up for the virtual event, visit www.MCTtrails.org/calendar.

Bike Donation Drive: Expanding Cycling Access

Also in May, MCT is partnering with St. Louis BWorks to collect used bicycles during National Bike Month. St. Louis BWorks is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and underserved individuals through educational programs centered on bicycles. Their "Earn-A-Bike" program provides participants with hands-on skills to repair and maintain a bike. At the end of the multi-class course, participants will receive their own bicycle, helmet, and lock. In the month of May, bikes can be dropped off at the MCT Administration Building (1 Transit Way, Pontoon Beach, IL) on Weekdays, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM) or at the following local libraries:





Edwardsville Public Library

112 S Kansas St, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Collinsville Memorial Library Center

408 W Main St, Collinsville, IL 62234

Maryville Community Library District

8 Schiber Ct, Maryville, IL 62062

Hayner Public Library (Downtown Alton)

326 Belle St, Alton, IL 62002

Six Mile Regional Library (Johnson Road)

2145 Johnson Rd, Granite City, IL 62040

Tri-Township Library

209 S. Main St, Troy, IL 62294

“I’m so impressed with the Bworks organization and the work that they are doing throughout the St. Louis region,” said Morrison. “Everyone has an old bike or two in the garage, I would love to see Madison County significantly contribute to their efforts in 2025.”

In addition to the Bike Donation program, Agency for Community Transit (ACT) is accepting applications from eligible municipal entities and nonprofit organizations who would are interested in receiving an ACT Community Action Grant to host an “Earn a Bike” class for 12 students in Madison County. For details, visit www.ACTinfo.org/grants

To learn more about St. Louis Bworks, visit their website at www.bworks.org.

For more information on the MCT 2025 Trail Summit or the Bike Donation Drive, email trails@MCT.org, visit www.MCTtrails.org, or call 618-797-4600.

