PONTOON BEACH/COLLINSVILLE - At its monthly meeting last week, the Madison County Transit (MCT) Board of Trustees approved several service adjustments to take effect on Sunday, January 12, 2025, aimed at enhancing convenience and accessibility for riders throughout Madison County. As part of these updates, MCT will expand eligibility for its MCT Student Monthly Pass. Effective Jan. 12, college and university students with a valid student ID will be able to purchase the $15.00 MCT Student Monthly Pass. Additionally, following the success of its pilot phase, the MCT Micro service in Collinsville will become a permanent service, offering continued flexible transit options to residents in the area. The January Service Change will also impact several routes to optimize efficiency and meet the ever-evolving ridership needs of MCT passengers: #9 Washington Shuttle & #10 State & Elm Shuttle: The first #9 northbound trip at 8:48 a.m. will be discontinued due to low ridership. Adjustments on the #10 will ensure passengers from the Bachman Home can still access the Beverly Farm Developmental Training and Work Center. #13X Highland-SIUE Express : This route will remain in operation to continue serving riders traveling between Highland, St. Jacob, Troy, and SIUE.

#15 East Collinsville Shuttle: The #15 will be discontinued, with the Collinsville MCT Micro assuming service coverage to maintain accessibility for area residents. #18 Collinsville Regional : The last northbound trip to Collinsville Station will end at 11:41 p.m. on weekdays, and the last southbound trip to Emerson Park will end at 12:13 a.m.

#19 Edwardsville-Collinsville : The last northbound trip to Edwardsville Station will end at 11:16 p.m. on weekdays, and the final southbound trip to Collinsville will conclude at 11:47 p.m.

#20X Gateway Commerce Center Express: A new early Monday morning trip will be added to align with weekday service hours, improving early morning connectivity. "Nearly every time we receive public comments about a service change, we adjust the final proposal accordingly," said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. "Allowing college students to buy the Student Monthly Pass, making MCT Micro permanent in Collinsville, maintaining service on the #13X, these are just a few examples of MCT listening to the community and responding." For details about the January 2025 Service Change, visit MCT.org, call 618-797-INFO or email info@mct.org.