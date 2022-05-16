PONTOON BEACH -With summer approaching, Madison County Transit (MCT) is once again offering free rides on fixed-route buses for Madison County students (age 18 and under) with the 2022 MCT Summer Youth Pass. The MCT Summer Youth Pass is valid Memorial Day to Labor Day and allows Madison County students in kindergarten through 12th grade an opportunity to ride MCT for free all summer long. The program has created vital transportation access for Madison County youth since 2008. This year, approximately 9,000 passes have been distributed to junior high/middle school and high schools throughout Madison County. Students or parents can obtain a free MCT Summer Youth Pass by visiting their school office or by contacting MCT at YouthPass@mct.org or 618-797-4600.

“For 14 years, the MCT Summer Youth Pass has provided Madison County students with a free and safe way to access summer jobs and classes, shopping, pools, parks, and more,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “And with fuel prices at an all-time high, there’s never been a better time to try transit!”

In addition to the MCT Fixed-Route bus system, MCT also owns and maintains more than 138 miles of scenic Madison County bikeways, known as the MCT Trails. With bike racks on all MCT buses and bus stops at MCT Trailheads, students can also “Bike & Bus” for a seamless ride on both the MCT Trails and buses. MCT’s bus routes, stops and schedules are all available on Google Maps, allowing users to simply enter the start and end point of their trip, click the “Get Directions” feature and then select the bus icon for a full trip itinerary.

Please visit www.mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call 618-797-4600 for questions or more information.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 138 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as

