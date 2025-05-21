PONTOON BEACH – Madison County Transit (MCT) is advising trail users of several major closures across the MCT Trails system this summer, which will impact many of the popular trail loops. Some of these closures are due to municipal utility and roadwork others are MCT initiated and are necessary to complete overdue infrastructure repairs and improvements to ensure the long-term safety and usability of the trails.

Due to the scale of work, estimated closure dates may change as projects progress. Riders are encouraged to check the MCT Trails Facebook page or utilize the MCT Trails Web Map (MCTtrails.org/map) for the most current closure information.

Scheduled Closures Include:

MCT Confluence Trail Reconstruction

Closure: 7th Street (Hartford) to Canal Road (Wood River)

Date: May 1 – September 30, 2025

Details: This section of the Confluence Trail will be reconstructed to improve surface conditions and safety.

Closure: Keebler Road to Pleasant Ridge Road, including Pleasant Ridge Park connector (Maryville)

Date: Begins May 27, 2025 – Ongoing (approx. 6 months)

Details: A Village of Maryville sewer improvement project will require the closure to move in phases between Keebler Rd and IL-159 through fall. Updates will be provided as the project progresses.

Closure: Lake Drive to Bruns Road (Granite City)

Date: July 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026

Details: Bridge construction over IL-111 will require full closure of this segment.

Closure: Mockingbird Lane (Granite City) to University Drive (Edwardsville)

Date: July 15, 2025 – July 15, 2026

Details: A year-long project to rebuild a major section of the Nature Trail for long-term improvements.

Closure: Edwardsville Township Park to Cloverdale Drive Connector (Edwardsville)

Date: May 27 – August 14, 2025

Details: A City of Edwardsville led bridge rehabilitation project will close this section of the trail.

“These closures are essential to maintain the quality and safety of the MCT Trails, but we know they will disrupt many riders’ routes,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “We appreciate the public’s patience and encourage riders to stay informed by following MCT Trails on Facebook.”

For trail maps and more information about the MCT Trails system, visit www.MCTtrails.org.

