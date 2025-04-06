PONTOON BEACH – In response to the upcoming IL-111 & I-270 interchange reconstruction, Madison County Transit (MCT) will implement several service adjustments beginning Sunday, May 11, 2025, to preserve reliable, convenient transit access throughout the construction period. Construction is expected to impact travel from May through October 2025. To minimize disruption and enhance service flexibility, MCT is expanding its MCT Micro service and restructuring routes serving affected areas. These updates aim to ensure passengers can continue reaching their destinations with as much ease as possible.

Building on the success of last fall’s new MCT Micro service in Collinsville, MCT will be launching MCT Micro – Bethalto | Cottage Hills, an on-demand microtransit zone creating more convenient access to transit within Bethalto and Cottage Hills, as well as the introduction of service in Rosewood Heights. Passengers will also have the flexibility to schedule rides to the Main & Edwards area in Upper Alton and Wood River Walmart, where transfers are available to multiple fixed routes. The newest microtransit service will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On the MCT Micro – Collinsville, MCT plans to extend Saturday evening service until midnight (12 a.m.) in the Collinsville zone, offering riders a new late-night travel option.

The most significant changes will affect passengers traveling to and from the warehouse districts along IL-111, collectively known as Logistics Valley. Due to the closure of interchange ramps at IL-111 and I-270, MCT will no longer be able to operate scheduled fixed-route service within these complexes. To maintain access to jobs in the area, MCT is launching MCT Micro – Logistics Valley, another microtransit service that provides frequent, flexible transportation to Gateway Tradeport, Gateway Commerce Center, and Lakeview Commerce Center. While MCT Micro buses will not enter individual warehouse parking lots, passengers will be able to access areas currently unserved by fixed-route buses, allowing passengers to be picked up and dropped off closer to their workplaces, as often as needed. The service will operate during the same days and hours as the current #20 route (soon to be consolidated with the #5 Tri-City Regional) and will connect with multiple fixed routes—including #4 Madison–Edwardsville, #5 Tri-City Regional, #6 Roxana–Pontoon Beach, and #20X Gateway Commerce Center Express—at key transfer points such as Liberty & Chain of Rocks Road and Gateway Tradeport.

Article continues after sponsor message

In support of this MCT Micro expansion and to continue to provide reliable service within Logistics Valley, MCT will adjust two fixed routes serving the area:

#20 Granite City – Pontoon Beach Shuttle will be consolidated with the #5 Tri-City Regional, restoring a direct ride from Emerson Park to Pontoon Beach. However, this route will no longer serve Gateway or Lakeview Commerce Center directly or Liberty & Chain of Rocks, as MCT Micro – Logistics Valley will now handle those connections.

will be consolidated with the #5 Tri-City Regional, restoring a direct ride from Emerson Park to Pontoon Beach. However, this route will no longer serve Gateway or Lakeview Commerce Center directly or Liberty & Chain of Rocks, as MCT Micro – Logistics Valley will now handle those connections. #20X Gateway Commerce Center Express will discontinue direct access to warehouses but will increase frequency and expand hours between Emerson Park Metrolink Station to Liberty & Chain of Rocks during peak periods. Passengers heading to Gateway Commerce, Lakeview Commerce, or Gateway Tradeport can transfer to MCT Micro at Liberty & Chain of Rocks for direct access to their destination. Trips can be pre-booked on MCT Micro to ensure a minimal wait.

Passengers can download the MCT Micro app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store by searching “MCT Micro.” Rides can be scheduled on demand or for later in the day, and cost just $1, payable through the app via Token Transit or upon boarding. Riders without smartphones may book trips by calling 618-797-4636. For early reservations (more than 24 hours in advance), scheduling must be completed through an MCT dispatcher.

Passengers are encouraged to stay informed and plan ahead. These changes are designed to keep Madison County moving—ensuring reliable, flexible service during a critical period of infrastructure improvement.

For more information, visit www.MCT.org, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), or email info@MCT.org.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 138 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

More like this: