GRANITE CITY - As part of its ongoing effort to provide service for Madison County residents that is commensurate with demand, Madison County Transit (MCT) will be making a series of adjustments to its fixed-route bus service at its regularly scheduled January service change, which will take effect on January 9, 2022.

The upcoming service change includes a reduction in frequency on the #6 Roxana – Pontoon Beach, an extension of the #8 Central Shuttle (in Alton), a series of adjustments to the #9 Washington Shuttle (also in Alton), and a route change on the #22 University Shuttle (in Edwardsville).

“MCT is responsive to demand,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “Where demand for bus service has grown, we have responded with additional service, and where demand has declined, we have made reductions. Ridership on some routes have not returned to pre-COVID levels, so we are responding accordingly.”

MCT initially proposed additional service changes for January and conducted a series of public meetings in October to collect feedback from the passengers. Based on comments from the public, MCT made a number of changes to the final proposal before it was presented to the MCT Board of Trustees for approval.

“As always, feedback from the people who ride our buses, made the proposal better,” said Morrison.

A summary of the changes, by route, is listed below:

MCT ROUTE CHANGES:

#6 Roxana – Pontoon Beach: Reduce weekday frequency from 30 minutes to 60 minutes.

#8 Central Shuttle: Extend route to Surrey Court Apartments in Godfrey.

#9 Washington Shuttle: Reduce service at Skyline Towers; reduce frequency from 30-minute to 60-minute service between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on weekdays; Implement a partial 6:48 a.m. northbound weekday trip from Alton Station; Shift departure times from Alton Station and Alton Square to :18 after to better facilitate transfers; and adjust times at Alton Business Center to better serve shift times

#22 University Shuttle: Replace the one-way loop with directional service on Hillsboro Ave to serve the new Senior Housing complex.



For detailed information visit www.mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

