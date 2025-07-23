PONTOON BEACH – Madison County Transit (MCT) has announced a series of service changes set to take effect on Sunday, August 10, 2025, including updates to MCT Micro zones and fixed-route services. In addition, MCT will host public meetings in early August to collect feedback on proposed changes under consideration in 2026. Changes in August include the following:

MCT Micro Logistics Valley - The existing MCT Micro zone serving the Logistics Valley area will be replaced with a fixed-route shuttle service due to road construction challenges and passenger feedback.

The existing MCT Micro zone serving the Logistics Valley area will be replaced with a fixed-route shuttle service due to road construction challenges and passenger feedback. New #23 Logistics Valley Shuttle – A new shuttle will replace the microtransit service operating within the commerce centers. Once IL-111/270 construction has concluded, a new schedule will be released to further improve service to Gateway Commerce Center, Lakeview Commerce Center, and Gateway Tradeport.

– A new shuttle will replace the microtransit service operating within the commerce centers. Once IL-111/270 construction has concluded, a new schedule will be released to further improve service to Gateway Commerce Center, Lakeview Commerce Center, and Gateway Tradeport. MCT Micro – Bethalto | Cottage Hills - The microtransit zone will add MCT Wood River Station as a destination and will remove Main & Edwards in Alton as a pick-up and drop-off point.

The microtransit zone will add MCT Wood River Station as a destination and will remove Main & Edwards in Alton as a pick-up and drop-off point. #20X Gateway Commerce Center Express - Additional timepoints will be added within Gateway Commerce Center to improve schedule clarity and reliability.

Additional timepoints will be added within Gateway Commerce Center to improve schedule clarity and reliability. New MCT Micro Edwardsville (Evening Service Only) - A new microtransit zone will launch, offering service from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, enhancing evening access to employment, education, and retail destinations.

“These changes are a direct result of listening to our riders,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “We’ve taken public feedback seriously and are making thoughtful adjustments to improve reliability, convenience, and coverage, specifically in Logistics Valley. I’m especially excited about the launch of the new MCT Micro service in Edwardsville — it fills a critical gap in late-night transportation and will provide new opportunities for residents who work, study, or travel after traditional work hours.”

MCT Micro – Edwardsville will begin operating on Monday, August 11 in specific areas of Edwardsville and parts of Glen Carbon. Passengers will also be able to request trips to/from SIUE at Hairpin Drive as well as at off-campus student housing on New Poad Rd. See MCT Micro – Edwardsville Map for zone boundaries.

Public Meetings Scheduled for Proposed 2026 Improvements

MCT will host four public meetings in August to gather input on proposed changes in 2026. These meetings will give community members an opportunity to learn more and provide feedback on a variety of proposed modifications. Areas under review include, but are not limited to, route frequency evaluations, adjustments to express service to Downtown St. Louis, and a potential restructuring of service in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area. MCT is also considering the elimination of the #12 Bethalto Shuttle as MCT Micro is offered in the same area, and the realignment of the #21 West Collinsville Shuttle to improve on-time performance. Public meetings will be held at the following times to discuss the proposal and gather passenger feedback:

Tuesday, August 5 – Edwardsville Station, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

– Edwardsville Station, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 6 – Collinsville Station, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– Collinsville Station, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 7 – Wood River Station, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

– Wood River Station, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 7 – Virtual Meeting, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming August Service Change or public meetings visit www.MCT.org, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), or email info@MCT.org.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 138 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

