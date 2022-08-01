PONTOON BEACH - In an effort to enhance bus service for passengers and to improve efficiencies throughout the system, Madison County Transit (MCT) will be implementing minor adjustments at the regularly scheduled August service change, which takes effect on August 14, 2022. The August service change includes time and routing adjustments to the #1 Riverbend and #15 East Collinsville Shuttle, shifting the routes of the #2 Granite City Shuttle and #4 Madison-Edwardsville, and adjusting evening times on the #5 Tri-City Regional.

“MCT is always looking for ways to meet the transportation needs of our residents and do so in an efficient manner,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “These are minor adjustments to the service, but they make a difference to the passengers. MCT ridership has steadily increased across all bus routes in the last year, and we continue to seek feedback from the passengers and from the public on how to make the service as user friendly as possible.”

A summary of the changes, by route, is listed below. For detailed schedule information visit www.mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org.

ROUTE CHANGES:

#1 Riverbend: Discontinue the single weekday trip on 3rd Street in Alton serving Marquette Catholic High School due to lack of demand. All trips will operate on Broadway instead. In August, MCT will also shift the route of the #1 in Hartford from 2nd Street to 1st Street. Southbound times between Eastgate Plaza and East Alton Plaza to Wood River Station will also be adjusted.

#2 Granite City Shuttle: Shift the route of the #2 at Anchorage Homes to operate on Anchorage Drive between Edwards Street and 25th Street. All buses will enter on Edwards Street and leave on 25th Street in a one-way loop.

#4 Madison-Edwardsville: Shift route to operate on 19th Street and Delmar Avenue.

#5 Tri-City Regional: Adjust weekday and Saturday evening times.

#15 East Collinsville Shuttle: Change route on Pine Lake Road to operate two-way. Adjust route on Olive Street and Claremont Court to operate two-way. Adjust northbound times between Lakeview Plaza and Woodland Towers.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

