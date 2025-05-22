PONTOON BEACH – There’s still time to donate! Madison County Transit (MCT) and local libraries across Madison County are continuing to collect bicycles throughout the month of May in celebration of National Bike Month.

So far, MCT has collected more than 120 donated bicycles—and there’s still time to add to that number! All bikes will go to St. Louis BWorks, a nonprofit organization that empowers local youth through its “Earn-A-Bike” program. The program teaches students bicycle safety, maintenance, and teamwork. Upon completion, participants earn a free bike, helmet, and lock.

Drop-Off Locations (During Regular Business Hours)

MCT Administration Building – 1 Transit Way, Pontoon Beach

Collinsville Memorial Library – 408 W. Main St., Collinsville

Edwardsville Public Library – 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville

Hayner Public Library (Downtown Alton Branch) – 326 Belle St., Alton

Maryville Community Library – 15 Professional Park Dr., Maryville

Six Mile Regional Library (Johnson Rd.) – 2145 Johnson Rd., Granite City

Tri-Township Library – 209 S. Main St., Troy

Deadline: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Do some spring cleaning and support a great cause—donate your used bikes.

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about St. Louis Bworks, visit their website at www.bworks.org.

For more information on the MCT 2025 Trail Summit or the Bike Donation Drive, email trails@mct.org, visit www.MCTtrails.org, or call 618-797-4600.

PHOTO: Pictured left to right are ACT staff members, who operate all service for MCT, Ellie Cone (Marketing Coordinator), SJ Morrison (Executive Director), Chloe Schmidt (Communication and Transit Automation Coordinator), Amanda Viliocco Smith (Director of Marketing & Planning)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 138 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

More like this: