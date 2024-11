GODFREY – Elizabeth McPherson closed out her Waterworks career in style, while teammate Bailey Grinter continued her water prowess in the SWISA championships Sunday afternoon.

Grinter is fresh from appearances in the Olympic Trials in the 100-meter backstroke, and 50-meter freestyle.

“I know in the past meets, we've done really well,” said McPherson, also the Marlins coach, who took part in her final SWISA meet as a swimmer Sunday. “Everyone did phenomenal; even if they didn't drop (their times), they did something great with their stroke or something great happened in their race. I'm really proud of everyone – it was awesome today.

“This year's team was a little smaller than in years past and we had fewer older kids, but they had a really good work ethic and they all try really hard. They cheer each other on, especially in the relays, all the time, and it was really awesome to see.”

The Stingrays had many new swimmers on their team this year and it made things difficult on the season, but Stingray coach Alex Felton was happy with the effort from his team. “We started the season pretty rough; we had a lot of new swimmers who don't swim year-round and we really focused on the strokes,” Felton said. “We had a lot of top-six placements that we didn't expect and they did really well. Our younger age groups and our 11-12 boys all won their relays and placed top six very consistently.

“All in all, the team did very well individually.”

The day's top scorers on the boys side were Ethan McLeod of SummersPort (6-and-under), Stephen Stobbs of SummersPort (7-8), Cohen Osborn (Water Works, 9-10), Cooper Scharff (Water Works, 11-12), Noah Clancy (SummersPort, 13-14) and Matthew Daniel (SummersPort, 15-18). The girls' leading scorers on the day were Lillian Schuler (SummersPort, 7-8), Eleanor Schuler (SummersPort, 9-10), Anna Moehn (SummersPort, 11-12), Allison Naylor and Phoebe Gremaud (both Water Works, 13-14) and Bailey Grinter and McPherson (both Water Works, 15-18); Grinter was coming off a good performance at the recent United States Olympic swimming Trials in Omaha, Neb.

Individual winners on the day included:

BOYS

13-14 200 FREESTYLE: Jake Roth, SummersPort

15-18 200 FREESTYLE: Cole Akal, SummersPort

9-10 100 FREESTYLE: Cohen Osborn, Water Works

11-12 100 FREESTYLE: Cooper Scharff, Water Works

13-14 100 FREESTYLE: Jake Roth, SummersPort

15-18 100 FREESTYLE: Matthew Daniel, SummersPort

7-8 4X25 MEDLEY RELAY: SummersPort (Jack Rae, Lucas Lubinski, Stephen Stobbs, Sam Rae)

9-10 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Water Works (Joseph Couzins, Ryan Harrilson, Cohen Osborn, Hunter Schuleter)

11-12 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Sunset Hills (Adam Powell, Thomas Hyten, Mitchell Steinkuhler, Carter Knoyle)

13-14 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: SummersPort (Noah Clancy, Jake Roth, Luke Daniel, Patrick Mohen)

15-18 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: SummersPort (Caden Akal, Aiden Napp, Matthew Daniel, Cole Akal)

7-8 25 FREESTYLE: Evan Brewer, Paddlers

9-10 50 FREESTYLE: Cohen Osborn, Water Works

11-12 50 FREESTYLE: Carter Knoyle, Sunset Hills

13-14 50 FREESTYLE: Noah Clancy, SummersPort

15-18 50 FREESTYLE: Caden Akal, SummersPort

7-8 50 FREESTYLE: Evan Brewer, Paddlers

9-10 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Alexander Weaver, Paddlers

11-12 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Cooper Scharff, Water Works

13-14 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Noah Clancy, SummersPort

15-18 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Matthew Daniel, SummersPort

7-8 25 BREASTSTROKE: Jack Rea, SummersPort

9-10 50 BREASTSTROKE: Victor Humphrey, SummersPort's

11-12 50 BREASTSTROKE: Thomas Hyten, Sunset Hills

13-14 100 BREASTSTROKE: Noah Cain, Paddlers

15-18 100 BREASTSTROKE: Alex Langenstein, Splash City

7-8 25 BACKSTROKE: Stephen Stobbs, SummersPort

9-10 50 BACKSTROKE: Cohen Osborn, Water Works

11-12 50 BACKSTROKE: Cooper Scharff, Water Works

13-14 100 BACKSTROKE: Noah Clancy, SummersPort

15-18 100 BACKSTROKE: Caden Akal, SummersPort

7-8 25 BUTTERFLY: Stephen Stobbs, SummersPort

9-10 50 BUTTERFLY: Alexander Weaver, Paddlers

11-12 50 BUTTERFLY: Thomas Hyten, Sunset Hills

13-14 50 BUTTERFLY: Logan Mills, Water Works

15-18 50 BUTTERFLY: Matthew Daniel, SummersPort

7-8 4X25 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Stephen Stobbs, Jack Rae, Lucas Lubinski, Sam Rae)

9-10 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Victor Humphrey, Lucas Frye, Joshua Krietner, Jack Lombardi)

11-12 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: Sunset Hills (Mitchell Steinkuehler, Thomas Hyten, Carter Knoyle, Adam Powell)

13-14 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Noah Clancy, Jake Roth, Luke Daniel, Wesley Dugan)

15-18 4x50 FREESTYLE RELAY: Splash City (Alan Kusmierczak, Alex Langenstein, Nicholas Schmidt, Vinnie O'Connor)

GIRLS

13-14 200 FREESTYLE: Phoebe Gremaud, Water Works

15-18 200 FREESTYLE: Bailey Grinter, Water Works

9-10 100 FREESTYLE: Eleanor Schuler, SummersPort

11-12 100 FREESTYLE: Anna Moehn, SummersPort

13-14 100 FREESTYLE: Phoebe Gremaud, Water Works

15-18 100 FREESTYLE: Bailey Grinter, Water Works

7-8 4X25 MEDLEY RELAY: Sunset Hills (Rachel Johnson, Hayden Etcheson, Gabby Cook, Savannah Turley

9-10 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Water Works (Grace Sponeman, Karis Chen, Emily Moody, Alyssa Grant

11-12 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: SummersPort (Anna Moehn, Leah Pohlman, Kristine Lauritzen, Riley Clancy)

13-14 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Water Works (Phoebe Gremaud, Olivia Ramirez, Maggie Grieve, Claire Harrison)

15-18 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Water Works (Bailey Grinter, Elizabeth McPherson, Allison Naylor, Jordan Schlueter)

7-8 25 FREESTYLE: Reilly Curry, Paddlers

9-10 50 FREESTYLE: Kylee Strong-Chasteen, Splash City

11-12 50 FREESTYLE: Autumn Grinter, Water Works

13-14 50 FREESTYLE: Allison Naylor, Water Works

15-18 50 FREESTYLE: Bailey Grinter, Water Works

7-8 50 FREESTYLE: Lillian Schuler, SummersPort

9-10 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Eleanor Schuler, SummersPort

11-12 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Anna Mohen, SummersPort

13-14 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Allison Naylor, Water Works

15-18 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Elizabeth McPherson, Water Works

7-8 25 BREASTSTROKE: Hayden Etcheson, Sunset Hills

9-10 50 BREASTSTROKE: Karis Chen, Water Works

11-12 50 BREASTSTROKE: Riley Clancy, SummersPort

13-14 100 BREASTSTROKE: Olivia Ramirez, Water Works

15-18 100 BREASTSTROKE: Kaitlyn Koenig, Splash City

7-8 25 BACKSTROKE: Lillian Schuler, SummersPort

9-10 50 BACKSTROKE: Emily Moody, Water Works

11-12 50 BACKSTROKE: Anna Moehn, SummersPort

13-14 100 BACKSTROKE: Phoebe Gremaud, Water Works

15-18 100 BACKSTROKE: Elizabeth McPherson, Water Works

7-8 25 BUTTERFLY: Lillian Schuler, SummersPort

9-10 50 BUTTERFLY: Eleanor Schuler, SummersPort

11-12 50 BUTTERFLY: Autumn Grinter, Water Works

13-14 50 BUTTERFLY: Allison Naylor, Water Works

15-18 50 BUTTERFLY: Elizabeth McPherson, Water Works

7-8 4X25 FREESTYLE RELAY: Sunset Hills (Savannah Turley, Gabby Cook, Hayden Etcheson, Rachel Johnson

9-10 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: Water Works (Emily Moody, Karis Chen, Alyssa Grant, Grace Sponeman)

11-12 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Anna Moehn, Kristine Lauritzen, Riley Clancy, Leah Pohlman

13-14 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Jenna Fleming, Grace Stubbs, Rachel Heinz, Claire Spain)

15-18 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: Water Works (Elizabeth McPherson, Claire Harrison, Allison Naylor, Bailey Grinter)Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

