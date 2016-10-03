The Illinois State Police is investigating the death of James L. Berkel, 45, of Salem, Illinois. McLeansboro Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call at a McCleansboro residence on September 30, 2016, after receiving a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Hamilton County Coroner Steve Bowling. The suspect, Zachery J. Shock, 22, of Dale, Illinois, has been arrested and charged in Hamilton County with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of first degree murder. Autopsy results are pending, and the investigation continues. Any media inquiries should be directed to Hamilton County State's Attorney Justin Hood’s office. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Oct 23, 2024 - Sexual Assault Case Continues For Former Assistant Principal Arrested On Bond Violation

Sep 26, 2024 - 41st Hamilton Primary School Festival To Showcase History, Support Restoration

Sep 24, 2024 - Staci Knox, LCSW, Elected to the National Association of Social Workers – Illinois Chapter Board of Directors  

Sep 25, 2024 - St. Ambrose Applefest, Making God Laugh, Fall Festivals Galore, and More Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide

Jun 19, 2024 - St. Louis Prosecutor Charges Man In AC Heists

 