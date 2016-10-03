McLeansboro Death Investigation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Illinois State Police is investigating the death of James L. Berkel, 45, of Salem, Illinois. McLeansboro Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call at a McCleansboro residence on September 30, 2016, after receiving a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Hamilton County Coroner Steve Bowling. The suspect, Zachery J. Shock, 22, of Dale, Illinois, has been arrested and charged in Hamilton County with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of first degree murder. Autopsy results are pending, and the investigation continues. Any media inquiries should be directed to Hamilton County State's Attorney Justin Hood’s office. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending