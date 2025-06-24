VENICE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the McKinley Bridge from Bremen Street in Venice to 9th Street in St. Louis, MO., will be fully closed, weather permitting, from 9 p.m. Friday, June 27, 2025, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 30, 2025, for bridge deck sealing.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The bridge is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 30, 2025.

Motorists must use an alternate route during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this:

Rebuilding Metro East: Interstate Projects Highlight Another Historic Construction Season
Jun 30, 2025
I-55/70 Closure In Madison County Begins June 13
Jun 12, 2025
St. Jacob Woman Dies in Early Morning I-255 Crash
Jun 3, 2025
Center Grove Road Bridge Replacement On Track For Mid-August 2025 Completion
Today
Several Charged In Madison County Stolen Vehicle Cases
5 days ago

 