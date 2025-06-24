VENICE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the McKinley Bridge from Bremen Street in Venice to 9th Street in St. Louis, MO., will be fully closed, weather permitting, from 9 p.m. Friday, June 27, 2025, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 30, 2025, for bridge deck sealing.

The bridge is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 30, 2025.

Motorists must use an alternate route during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

