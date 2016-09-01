LEBANON – McKendree University has recently entered in a partnership with the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois to offer online degree programs at a discounted price to all employees. All interested employees, including cookie managers and leaders, can now pursue an online BBA degree, online MBA degree, and many others at a 10 percent tuition discount.

Formed in 2009, the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois began operation when the Girl Scouts of River Bluffs Council and the Girl Scouts of Shagbark Council merged to form the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. This organization serves approximately 14,000 girls and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers in over 40 counties throughout southern Illinois.

“We were very excited when McKendree University approached us with this offer,” said Julie Fox, HR & Awards Program Manager of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “Our mission at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We want the same for our staff and believe that by offering educational opportunities we can help provide our staff with the courage and confidence to pursue their educational aspirations.”

This partnership is in an effort to encourage employees of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois to take steps in furthering their education in a more convenient and flexible setting.

“Many of our employees work a flexible schedule that may have them working evenings or weekends,” said Fox. “These online classes allow them to access material at a time that works for them and their schedules.”

Currently, McKendree University offers online degrees in business administration, nursing, education, and psychology. Their online BBA is offered with the option of six majors: accounting, business administration, human resource management, management, marketing, and sport management and are for anyone who wants to further their education and earn their bachelor’s degree. The online MBA is available to students holding a baccalaureate degree from a regionally-accredited institution. McKendree’s online MAED in Higher Education Administrative Services is designed for those seeking to accelerate their career path in higher education or those wanting to transition from another profession. Nursing degrees include an online RN to BSN degree, an online MSN, and an online MSN/MBA for those looking to advance their nursing careers with business knowledge. Finally, any student looking to further his or her education in psychology can also take advantage of McKendree’s online program to obtain a BA in psychology.

In addition to these programs, McKendree University has recently added an online Master of Arts in Criminal Justice program, which will be available this fall. Both options for online and on-campus courses for the Criminal Justice program will begin this fall. McKendree will also be offering an online MBA program with Human Resource Concentration beginning in the Fall 2016 term.

Established in 1828, McKendree University is the oldest college in Illinois. McKendree is dedicated to providing its students with a high-quality educational experience by encouraging a broader vision, an enriched purpose, engagement with the community at large, and openness to new ideas. The university instills in its students a passion and dedication to lifelong learning in an atmosphere of open dialogue, free inquiry, and mutual respect.

For more information, please visit McKendree University online at www.McKendreeIsOnline.com or call 1-800-BEARCAT, ext. 6576.

