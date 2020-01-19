PIASA - Anna McKee started the game hot, and ended up with 18 points, while Madison Webb came up with 16 points as Father McGivney Catholic went on to a close 52-45 win over Piasa Southwestern in a girls basketball game played Saturday afternoon at the Southwestern gym.

It was a nip-and-tuck game that went back-and-forth for the most part, but the Griffins were able to come up with the big plays when they needed them to go on to the win.

"It was a back-and-forth game, and we were able to come back in the second half and win the game," said McGivney head coach Jeff Oller. "A lot of people made big plays today. Anna McKee started out hot, Madison Webb took advantage, and took over in the second half, and we had some really good bench play. We didn't play well defensively in the first half, and we gave up too many layups, but the girls adjusted really well."

The game see-sawed back and forth almost throughout, with both teams trading baskets and the lead before a Webb basket with a minute left in the third put the Griffins up for good. The Piasa Birds had led at the end of the first quarter 16-15, then led by 25-23 at halftime, but McGivney took a 36-35 lead after three quarters.

The Griffins then opened up a 43-38 lead thanks to the efforts of Rachel Maller and Riley Zumwalt, with Maller connecting on a three to push McGivney's lead to five. The Griffins went on from there to go on to the 52-45 win.

Maller chipped in with eight points to help McGivney, while Charlize Luehmann added six on the day. Annie Gallaher led the Birds with 14 points, while Korrie Hopkins had 10 points and Josie Boullion added nine.

"That's a good team," Oller said of the Birds. "It was a back-and-forth game. and the girls were able to grind it out and get the win."

The Griffins are now 19-3 on the season and 5-0 in league play and have a big game on the road on Tuesday night at Greenville in a 7:30 p.m. start. The Griffins return home to face Ramsey in a varsity-only game that tips off at 6 p.m. on Thursday and replaced a game against Madison, who has canceled the remainder of their season.

"It's a big game against Greenville on Tuesday," Oller said. We hope we can get on a roll as we get closer to the end of the season."

Southwestern drops to 13-7 overall and 2-2 in league play and play against Bunker Hill in their opening game of the Staunton tournament on Monday night in a 6 p.m. tip-off.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

