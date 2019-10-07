STAUNTON - On Thursday, October 10, 2019, McKay NAPA Auto Parts will host their 14th Annual Tool & Equipment Show, from 4-9 p.m. at the Staunton Crystal Ballroom, 20631 Staunton Road, Staunton. As the ‘Family Owned & Operated Business Celebrates their 82nd Year Providing Customer Service’, there will be ‘Super Buys’ during this big one night event. Product Specialists, along with product demos, will be available for visitors to check out. Factory closeouts will be on hand while supplies last. This huge event will have Great Deals for the Do-It-Your-Selfer.

There will be lots of specials, and sales, on many items. "Ten-Percent Cash Back"will be offered the night of the show (except on tools)! McKay NAPA Auto Parts, along with corporate representatives will offer: Tools & Equipment; Diagnostic Equipment; Body Shop Equipment; Hand Tools; plus many new items. NAPA Heavy Duty Farm and Tractor Trailer Parts will have a booth at the event. Product Reps; McKay Owners; McKay Outside Salespersons; Managers from the 22 McKay NAPA Stores; and McKay NAPA employees will be at the October 10th TOOL & EQUIPMENT SHOW to help you with any of your needs that evening and beyond.

As a long time sponsor of Make-A-Wish Illinois, McKay NAPA will sell their final $10 fundraising tickets for this year’s 2019 CUSTOM ELECTRIC GOLF CART, which will be great for the Course, Backyard or Farm! The cart has Custom Color Match Seats; Aluminum Wheels; Street Legal Lighting; Windshield; Rear Seating which seats four; and Autographs by ‘Fred Bird’ & Al Hrabosky. At 8:30 PM, the evening of October 10th, the golf cart winner will be selected at the TOOL SHOW. McKay NAPA helps to raise funds in our local areas to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.”

McKay NAPA Auto Parts Employees, Customers, Friends, and Business Associates raised a total of $64,211.69 by the end of 2018, through their multiple fundraising events and donations. The MAW Childrens’ Wishes are provided to as many local area children surrounding the 22 McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores communities. Golf Cart tickets are still available for $10 at all McKay NAPA stores located in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City/North, Granite City/South, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Mount Sterling, Nashville, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden, Wood River; and the night of the Tool Show.

