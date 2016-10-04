STAUNTON - On Thursday, October 6th, 2016, McKay NAPA Auto Parts will host their 11th Annual Tool & Equipment Show, from 4-9 PM at the Staunton, IL, Crystal Ballroom. There will be ‘Super Buys’ during the one big night. Product Specialists, along with product demos will be available for visitors to check out. Factory closeouts will be on hand while supplies last.

There will be lots of specials, and sales on many items. ‘10% Cash Back’ will be offered the night of the show! (Except Tools & Chemicals) McKay NAPA Auto Parts, along with corporate representative will offer Tools & Equipment; Diagnostic Equipment; Body Shop Equipment; Hand Tools; plus many new items.

NAPA Heavy Duty Farm and Tractor Trailer Parts will have a booth at the event. Product reps; McKay Owners; McKay Outside Salespersons; Managers from the 20 McKay NAPA Stores; and McKay NAPA employees will be at the October 6th Tool & Equipment Show to help you with any of your needs that evening and beyond.

As a long time large sponsor of Make-A-Wish Illinois, McKay NAPA will host a ‘Meet & Greet’ with racer Tommy Johnson, the NHRA Funny Car Driver, who also drives the Make-A-Wish race car. He will be there from 6:30 to 8:30 PM to meet folks.

During the evening’s event, 10+ custom designed Pedal Cars or Tractor will be on display prior to being auctioned about 8:45 PM for McKay’s local Make-A-Wish funds. The little pedal vehicles have been purchased by individual generous donors, and will be completed in one-of-a-kind, secret designs. Auction goers could purchase them at the benefit to have for great Christmas gifts.

Striving to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Illinois in our local areas, McKay NAPA Auto Parts’ Employees, Customers, Friends, and Business Associates, raised a total of $67,782.52 at the end of 2015 through multiple fundraising events and donations. At 8:30 PM that night, McKay NAPA Auto Parts will have the raffle winner drawn for the 2016 Make-A-Wish Golf Car. The Custom Liberator Club Car DS, with its ‘Jeep’ customized body and paint job has a Bluetooth Stereo, Lift Kit, Light Bar, Custom Wheels & Tires, and more. It will be great for the course, the backyard or the farm! The Make-A-Wish Illinois area children’s wishes cost about $6,000 each; and the McKay NAPA Family wants to provide additional wishes this year for local children surrounding the 20 McKay NAPA Auto Parts’ stores’ communities. Golf Car tickets are still available for $10, at all McKay stores located in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City / North, Granite City / South, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden, Wood River; and the night of the event.

