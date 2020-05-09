EDWARDSVILLE - Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS)) has canceled all programming through the end of July, including the June Speaker Series program.

Plans are to reschedule canceled programs next year. Programs previously announced for late summer and fall will be assessed at a later date to determine whether they can be held safely. The status of these events will be announced in the July MCHS newsletter as well as in local newspapers and on Facebook. For more information, call 618-656-1294.

