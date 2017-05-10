EDWARDSVILLE - On Sunday, May 21, the Madison County Historical Society will welcome master gardeners Julie Hamilton and Ellen Nore of the Edwardsville Garden Club who will present a program on current and historical uses of herbs.

The program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Archival Library at 801 North Main Street in Edwardsville and conclude with a tour of the Madison County Historical Museum’s herb garden. The garden was installed and has been maintained by the Edwardsville Garden Club since 1994.

Herbs have been harvested for medicinal, culinary and household uses for centuries. For example, they can enhance the flavor of foods, ease pain, or be used as an insect repellant. The aromatic properties of herbs also make them useful in sachets, perfumes or scented lotions.

After the program, the presenters will answer questions about herbs and distribute handouts and a limited number of sample plants. The Madison County Archival Library is located at 801 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. Regular hours are Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations.

