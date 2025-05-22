McGIvney's Mia Range.

CHARLESTON — Mia Range of Father McGivney Catholic secured a spot in the IHSA Class 1A State Finals Championship in the high jump for the fourth consecutive year on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

The 1A prelims event took place at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, where Range easily cleared a height of 5 feet, 0.25 inches to advance.

Range acknowledged the challenging weather conditions during the competition but described her performance as great on Thursday.

“The weather was not the best, but I had a fine day - some people didn’t with the weather,” she said.

Reflecting on her previous performance at the sectional meet, Range noted she had cleared 5 feet, 4 inches and expressed optimism about her upcoming attempts.

“At sectional, I jumped 5-4, so I am hoping to get that on Saturday or maybe higher. That would be nice and just see what happens,” she said.

Range also characterized her 2025 season in her senior year as one of her better years in the sport of track and field.

