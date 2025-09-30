GRANITE CITY – Legacy Golf Course was the site of Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) Regional, which hosted 13 schools prying for the top three spots to move on to the Jacksonville Sectional.

The Father McGivney Griffins and Marquette Catholic Explorers were not two of those teams.

But they will still send two golfers each to The Links Golf Course in Jacksonville on Monday, October 6, to take part in the sectional.

Marquette (332) and McGivney (335) finished fifth and sixth, respectively; however, seniors Sarah Hyten and Riana Thakker from McGivney, and Maggie Pruetzel and Lexi Taylor of Marquette, all qualified as individuals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hyten finished second overall with her even-par 71, only behind Columbia’s Avery Arendell, who blistered a 5-under par 66 to qualify herself for the sectional. Hyten started on hole one and played a consistent round where she’d eventually birdie hole five and bogey hole eight.

Hyten’s teammate, Thakker, shot an 82 to move on.

As for the Explorers, Pruetzel, the freshman, shot a 79 while junior teammate Lexi Taylor shot 80 to advance.

Breese Central won the regional with a team score of 311. Breese Mater Dei was second (325), and Highland third (331).

More like this: