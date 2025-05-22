Father McGivney star runner Elena Rybak. (photo by Chris Rhodes)CHARLESTON - Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic took the lead in the 800 meters preliminaries Thursday, May 22, 2025, clocking a time of 2:14.48 at the IHSA 1A State Track and Field Meet in Charleston. She also qualified for the finals on Saturday in third place in the 1,600 meters preliminaries with a time of 5:04.04.

Abagail Baumann of Rockford Lutheran secured first place in the 1,600-meter prelims with a time of 5:02.56, followed closely by Isabella Keller of Effingham St. Anthony, who finished in 5:03.45.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Caroline Tepe of Okawville is seeded second in the 800 meters, posting a time of 2:16.71.

Rybak reflected on her performance in the 1,600 meters, saying, “The first 800 was pretty slow with a tight pack. My goal was to get in a good place for the finals and when I felt it was time, I moved to get in place. In the 800, I felt really strong today. It seemed a little different this year because we don't have the 4 x 800 relay. The 800 was my first race of day. I am really excited to compete in the finals.”

More like this:

Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of Month: CM's Zamperi Qualifies for 800-Meter State Final
May 30, 2025
Max Weber Places In Top Five In Two State Track Finals, He Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of Month For CM
Jun 1, 2025
Griffins' Lilly Gilbertson Advances To 1A Girls State Track Finals, Records Top Time in 400 Meters
May 22, 2025
Elena Rybak Clinches Fourth Straight IHSA 1600m Title in 4:54.20
May 24, 2025
Griffins' Qualify For IHSA 1A Track and Field Finals In Six Events, Hawks, Bulldogs Also Advance Athletes
May 23, 2025

 