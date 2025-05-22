CHARLESTON - Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic took the lead in the 800 meters preliminaries Thursday, May 22, 2025, clocking a time of 2:14.48 at the IHSA 1A State Track and Field Meet in Charleston. She also qualified for the finals on Saturday in third place in the 1,600 meters preliminaries with a time of 5:04.04.

Abagail Baumann of Rockford Lutheran secured first place in the 1,600-meter prelims with a time of 5:02.56, followed closely by Isabella Keller of Effingham St. Anthony, who finished in 5:03.45.

Caroline Tepe of Okawville is seeded second in the 800 meters, posting a time of 2:16.71.

Rybak reflected on her performance in the 1,600 meters, saying, “The first 800 was pretty slow with a tight pack. My goal was to get in a good place for the finals and when I felt it was time, I moved to get in place. In the 800, I felt really strong today. It seemed a little different this year because we don't have the 4 x 800 relay. The 800 was my first race of day. I am really excited to compete in the finals.”

