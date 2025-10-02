CARLYLE – The Father McGivney Catholic High School boys golf program captured its first regional title Wednesday afternoon at Governor’s Run Golf Club.

The Griffins won the IHSA Class 1A Carlyle Regional, posting a score of 313. That was seven strokes better than second-place Staunton at 320. Litchfield fired a 324. All three of these teams automatically qualify for the Teutopolis Sectional on Monday, October 6, at Effingham Country Club.

McGivney saw a well-rounded team performance with five players finishing in the top 15. Three of those players broke 80.

The Griffins were led by senior Bradley Goodwin’s 4-over par 76, which earned him a tie for fifth place overall. McGivney also counted scores from sophomore Henry Willenborg (78), junior Brayden Kerns (79), and sophomore Sam Sink (80).

Freshman Jack Stirnaman shot 82, and junior Joey Seefeldt shot 85.

Only two players broke par on the day, both from Litchfield. Seniors Sam Schwab and Tucker Maquire tied at the top with matching 1-under par 71s.

Hillsboro sophomore Owen Fuller was third at even-par 72.

The Roxana Shells did not have enough players to field a full team, but two of the three golfers they sent qualified for Monday’s sectional individually.

Junior Will Stevens IV finished in a tie for fifth with a 4-over par 76. His teammate, freshman Myles Bertoletti, shot 83 and will join him at the sectional.

Other local teams included Maryville Christian and Metro-East Lutheran. The Lions finished in fifth place at 341, while the Knights were eighth at 346. Neither school sends any golfers to the sectional.

