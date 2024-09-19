FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16-13: Father McGivney Catholic defeated rival Marquette Catholic 25-16, 25-13 at the McGivney Gym on Tuesday night, Sept. 17, 2024.

Dia Villhard served up 13 points and three aces for the Griffins, while Grace Nesbit served up six points and an ace, Mia Lieberman had 13 kills and two blocks, and Nesbit also had 14 assists.

McGivney is now 7-5, while the Explorers go to 4-9.

Marquette highlights:

Brooke Rister (senior - DS) - 4 service points including 2 aces

Ari Davenport (soph - setter) - 7 digs, 8 assists

Ella Tesson (junior - OH) - 4 kills

Reese Bechtold (soph - RH) - 4 kills

Adira Bunn - (soph - OH/DS) - 14 service receptions, 3 digs

Article continues after sponsor message

Lily Covert - (senior libero) - 20 service receptions, 11 digs

Upcoming

Marquette is back at home on Thursday with another conference match against Althoff.

JV/Freshman

Marquette JV won in 2 sets

Marquette Freshman won in 2 sets

Other Matches

In other matches on Tuesday, Breese Central won over Staunton 25-19, 25-20, Belleville West won over Collinsville 25-22, 25-17, Waterloo took a 25-20, 25-15 win over visiting Jersey, and Mascoutah won at Triad 15-16, 25-15.

More like this: