McGivney Tops Rival Marquette Catholic In Girls Volleyball
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16-13: Father McGivney Catholic defeated rival Marquette Catholic 25-16, 25-13 at the McGivney Gym on Tuesday night, Sept. 17, 2024.
Dia Villhard served up 13 points and three aces for the Griffins, while Grace Nesbit served up six points and an ace, Mia Lieberman had 13 kills and two blocks, and Nesbit also had 14 assists.
McGivney is now 7-5, while the Explorers go to 4-9.
Marquette highlights:
Brooke Rister (senior - DS) - 4 service points including 2 aces
Ari Davenport (soph - setter) - 7 digs, 8 assists
Ella Tesson (junior - OH) - 4 kills
Reese Bechtold (soph - RH) - 4 kills
Adira Bunn - (soph - OH/DS) - 14 service receptions, 3 digs
Lily Covert - (senior libero) - 20 service receptions, 11 digs
Upcoming
Marquette is back at home on Thursday with another conference match against Althoff.
JV/Freshman
Marquette JV won in 2 sets
Marquette Freshman won in 2 sets
Other Matches
In other matches on Tuesday, Breese Central won over Staunton 25-19, 25-20, Belleville West won over Collinsville 25-22, 25-17, Waterloo took a 25-20, 25-15 win over visiting Jersey, and Mascoutah won at Triad 15-16, 25-15.
