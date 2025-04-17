GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic's baseball team continued its big season this week, winning over Piasa Southwestern on Monday 15-0, then taking a 15-3 win over Mt. Vernon on Wednesday, both games played at Griffins Field.

The Griffins improved their record to 16-2, among the best in the St. Louis area, and have played well all season, using solid fundamental baseball to go along with both strong pitching and explosive and timely hitting to build their season.

On Wednesday, McGivney spotted the Rams a 2-0 lead in the first, then answered back with seven runs in the home half, then scoring a single run in the second to go ahead 8-2. Mt. Vernon plated a single run in the top of the third, but the Griffins came back five in their half of the third, then added two more runs in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win.

Kannon Kamp led the way for McGivney with three hits and three RBIs, with both Scott Phelps and Ben Sink having two hits and two RBIs each, Drew Kleinheider had a pair of hits, Omar Avalos had a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Issac Wendler connected on a two-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Reilly Sutberry had a hit and RBI, Mason Holmes connected on a hit, and Justin Terhaar drove in a run.

Holmes pitched four innings on the mound, and was credited with the win, allowing three runs, none earned, on three hits, walking three and striking out five. Dane Keeven pitched in the fifth, giving up a hit, while walking one and fanning three.

On Monday, Chase Kelley threw a four-inning complete game on the mound, striking out six, while both Terhaar and Wendler drove in three runs apiece in McGivney's win over Southwestern.

Kelley threw a no-hitter on the day, while the Griffins banged out 12 hits, including four for extra bases, in winning their 15th game of the year, against two defeats. The Piasa Birds fell to 3-9 on the season.

The Griffins started out with 12 runs in the first, then scored once in the second and twice in the fourth to end the game via the 15-run rule to take the win.

Sutberry led McGivney with three hits, while Terhaar had two hits and three RBIs, Wendler had a bases-clearing double for his only hit and three RBIs, Holmes came up with a hit and two RBIs, Kamp, Max Reznack, Phelps, and Sink all had a hit and RBI each, Ty Etcheson came up with a hit, and Avalos and Kleinheider each drove in a run.

Kelley threw four innings on the mound, striking out six, in tossing the no-hitter.

Southwestern's lineup did not record a hit or reach base during the game, with Austin Bates throwing 3.1 innings on the mound, allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits, walking two and striking out one. Owen Gray pitched 0.1 innings, allowing 11 runs, eight earned, on only three hits, walking six and fanning none.

The Birds next play at home on Wednesday against Marquette Catholic, play at Litchfield Friday, both games starting at 4:30 p.m, then host Greenville Saturday afternoon in a 12 noon start.

The Griffins continue their home stand against Alton Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m., play against Metro-East Lutheran next Tuesday, then go up against Carterville to conclude the home stand next Wednesday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

