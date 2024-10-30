GLEN CARBON - This September, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Father McGivney Catholic High School students and the McGivney Spanish Club raised over $1,500 for “The Library Project“ in Mexicali, Mexico. The Spanish Club also organized a book drive and all books were sent directly to the libraries in that area.

Spanish Club representative and McG student Kylie Becker said, "The Library Project is a cause supported by Maryknoll Lay Missioners, a Catholic organization that tries to help better the lives of struggling communities in nine different countries worldwide.” The Library Project hopes to reduce violence in the families that it serves, promote literacy, and develop a love of reading by providing a community library. The library is located in a lower income neighborhood of working-class people where violence, drug addiction, and alcoholism are prevalent. This library also provides religious classes, children's books, crafts, and other projects to create a strong sense of community. McGivney Spanish Teacher, Mrs. Edwards said, “It was amazing and so heartwarming to see all the donations that the McGivney Community provided!”

The students raised the money by holding a “Dress Down Day.” Principal Joseph Lombardi explained, “Dress down days at Father McGivney Catholic High School are used to empower the students to serve organizations they have a personal connection with.” Lombardi continued, “We have a maximum of six Dress Down Days throughout the school year. Each Dress Down day, students are asked to donate $5 to support the organizations and for the privilege to dress down day.”

The Dress Down Day along with the book drive were a big success. Lombardi said, “This effort is a perfect example of how our students and staff exemplify our motto to Serve the Culture of Life!”

You can learn more about Maryknoll Lay Missioners and their work by visiting mklm.org/our-mission-vision-values.

