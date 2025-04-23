GLEN CARBON – Trailing much of the game, Father McGivney Catholic’s baseball team rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, then held off Metro-East Lutheran in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 win in a Gateway Metro Conference baseball game Tuesday afternoon at Griffins Field.

The win allowed the Griffins to extend their IHSA-state record home winning streak to 49 games in a row, but not without some anxious moments. The Knights took the lead early on with a run in the top of the first, but McGivney scored twice in the home half of the first to go up 2-1. Metro-East then went ahead 3-2 with two runs in the third, and extended the lead with a run in the top of the sixth. The Griffins came alive in the bottom of the sixth with their three-run rally to take the win 5-4.

Kannon Kamp led the Griffins with two hits, while both Mason Holmes and Justin Terhaar had a hit and RBI each, and both Ben Sink and Issac Wendler drove in runs. Chase Kelley started on the mound, and went three innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits, waling two and striking out sixth, while Ty Etchison pitched two shutout innings, striking out three, Dane Keeven pitched in the sixth, allowing an earned run on a hit, walking one and fanning two to earn the win, and Evan Koontz got the save by pitching in the seventh, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Sammy Huber led the way for the Knights with two hits and a RBI, with Gage Trendley having a hit and two RBIs, and both Abe Oberhauser and Drake Luebbert had a hit each. Thijson Heard pitched a magnificent game, going five innings-plus, allowing four runs, all earned, on four hits, walking three and striking out five, and was charged with the loss, while Matthew Barber pitched in the sixth, allowing an earned run on a hit, walking nine and fanning none.

McGivney is now 17-2, and hosts Carterville on Wednesday. and Belleville East on Friday, with a rematch against Metro-East Thursday afternoon at Martin Luther Field, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Metro-East goes to 9-6, and has their rematch at home against the Griffins on Thursday, then plays at Hardin Calhoun in a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game starting at 10 a.m., and then plays at Marquette Catholic in the first of a two-game set next Tuesday, hosting the return game Apr. 29, both starting at 4:30 p.m.

