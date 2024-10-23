GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Catholic girls volleyball team played exceptionally well, as the Griffins took a straight-set win over Roxana 25-17, 25-22 in a match played Monday night at the McGivney gym. Roxana played the Griffins closely throughout the match, with two talented teams on the court.

Both the Griffins and Shells are moving to the end of their regular seasons and post-season play.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Griffins improve to 20-9, and finish up the regular season with three road matches in three nights, starting with a trip to Carlyle Wednesday at 7 p.m, at Granite City Thursday at 6 p.m., then wind up the regular season Friday at Valmeyer at 7 p.m. The Shells are now 14-15-2, and wind up their regular season this week with matches at Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 5 p.m., then play at home against Salem Thursday night at 6 p.m.

McGivney played a very good match, working well together and making very few mistakes in taking their win over the Shells.

"It was a good night all around by the varsity," said Griffins head coach Jake Williams. "We really worked on just playing and working well with your teammates, and it showed tonight. We had very few errors, and very good games by all the players. I was very happy with our passing, setting, and hitting, and we had good decisions all around."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: