BELLEVILLE - Father McGivney Catholic nipped host Belleville Althoff Catholic to win the Gateway Metro Conference boys track championship in the conference meet, held on Wednesday at Althoff's facility.

The Griffins won the meet with 122 points, getting past the second place Crusaders, who had 112 points. Marquette Catholic tied for third place with Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, with both teams having 77 points, Metro-East Lutheran was fifth with 64 points, and Maryville Christian came in sixth at 48 points.

The Crusaders finished one-two in the 100 meters, with Logan Thompson winning with a time of 11.24 seconds, teammate Xavier Jenkins was second at 11.75 seconds, and Alex McCloud of Marquette was third at 11.98 seconds. In the 200 meters, Jenkins won with a time of 24.09 seconds, with Owen Weissert of the Griffins second at 24.10 seconds, and Isaiah Lyons of COR third at 24.33 seconds. In the 400 meters, Lyons won the race at 53.53 seconds, with McGivney's Gus Range second at 53,88 seconds, and Thompson finished third at 54.19 seconds.

The winner of the 800 meters was Will Rakers of the Griffins, who came in at 2:03.02, with teammate Liam Boeving second at 2:10.26, and third place went to Elijah Ball of the Knights at 2:11.57. In the 1,600 meters, McGivney's Liam Schmidt won with a time of 4:43.74, with John Shank of Metro-East second at 4:46.52, and Connor Schmidt of the Griffins was third at 4:48.11. Adam Jansen of the Crusaders won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:20.22, with Carson Pigg of the Silver Stallions second at 10:40.74, and third place went to Chase Lading of the Lions at 10:51.95.

In the hurdles races, Landon Mitchell of COR won the 110-meter hurdles at 15.36 seconds, with Cade King of Maryville second at 15.96 seconds, and Brice Stewart of Metro-East was third at 16.87 seconds. The winner of the 300 meters was King at 40.83 seconds, with McGivney's Eddie Foppe second at 46.29 seconds, and Robbie Schallert of Althoff was third at 49.00 seconds.

The results of the relay races saw McGivney win the 4x100 meters with a time of 45.57 seconds, with Althoff second at 48.19 seconds, and COR was third at 49.08 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Griffins won at 1:35.98, while the Explorers were second at 1:41.13, and the Crusaders were third at 1:41.22. Over in the 4x400 meters, McGivney won at 3:36.98, with Metro-East second at 3:45.06, and Maryville was third at 3:49.62. In the 4x800 meters, the Griffins won at 8:34.11, while the Knights were second at 8:36.74, and the Silver Stallions came in third at 10:08.17.

In the field events, Jack Beaber of Marquette won the shot put with a throw of 15.50 meters, with Josh Coulby of Maryville second at 15.30 meters, and Grady Dierking of Marquette was third at 12.86 meters. In the discus throw, Beaber won with a toss of 45.00 meters, with Coulby second at 42.55 meters, and Damondraos Bush, Jr. of Althoff was third at 36.16 meters. In the high jump, Cornelius Anderson, Jr. of the Crusaders went over at 1.68 meters to win, with Elijah Heru of the Explorers second at 1,63 meters.

In the long jump, Thompson went 7.21 meters to win the event, with Landyn Mitchell of COR second at 6.18 meters, and Stewart was third at 5.84 meters. In the triple jump, Mitchell won with a leap of 12.63 meters, with Stewart second at 12.14 meters, and Joey Seefeldt of McGivney was third at 11.70 meters.

