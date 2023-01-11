GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic in Glen Carbon and Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville are both known for their athletic prowess, but the Griffins and Knights are also recognized for their cheerleaders and strong student-body support.

Tuesday night at McGivney, both student sections were filled with student fan support and the cheerleaders on both sides were also engaged and rallied the large crowd. Overall, there was a capacity collection of fans at the contest between the cross-town rivals.

McGivney won the see-saw game 60-54, which was exciting throughout. Included here are some photos of the fans and cheerleaders.

