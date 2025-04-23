EDWARDSVILLE – Sophomore Daniel Gierer (Glen Carbon) from baseball has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after his performance against Southern Indiana. Gierer is a Father McGivney Catholic High graduate.

During game three against USI (4/18) Gierer had four at bats each resulting in a hit and one home run. He also brought in five runs to help the Cougars defeat the Screaming Eagles, and win the series.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

