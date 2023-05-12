AT CHESTER

In the Chester Sectional, Father McGivney Catholic flexed its muscles again and recorded 95 points, and qualified for state in the most events in the school history for girls' track and field. Nashville won the team title, scoring 137 points, then McGivney with 95, Okawville was third with 50 points, the host Yellowjackets were fourth at 42 points and Carlyle came in fifth with 34 points. Maryville Christian had seven points, while both Metro-East Lutheran and East St. Louis SIUE Charter had a single point each.

Elena Rybak, Lily Gilbertson and Jane Cummins were big sparkplugs for the Griffins. Gilbertson won both the 400 and 200, Cummins won the 800 and was second in the 1,600 and was a member of the 4 x 400 and 4 x 800 relays.

Bre'anna Kelly of Madison won the 100 meters, tying with Shelby Thorson of Nashville with identical times of 13.10 seconds, both going through to state. Jamie Spiller of SIUE Charter came in at 13.93 seconds, Claire Sherfy of Metro-East had a time of 14.06 seconds and Lily Terrell of McGivney came in at 15.11 seconds. In the 200 meters, the qualifiers were Gilbertson at 26.47 seconds and Lara Schmeink of Carlyle at 27.84 seconds, with Charlotte Ohm of the Knights coming in at 29.74 seconds and the Cougars' T'niyah Black coming in at 30.11 seconds.

Gilbertson also won the 400 meters, qualifying with a time of 59.07 seconds, with Red Bud's Tess Simpson also going through to state with a time of 1:04.39. Kaitlyn Hatley of the Griffins won the 800 meters at 2:24.24, with Okawville's Caroline Tepe qualifying with a time of 2:31.64, while Mia Donald of the Lions came in at 2:46.76.

The Griffins put both of their runners in the 1,600 meters through to state, with Elena Rybak winning at 5:20.66 and teammate Jane Cummins was second at 5:35.34, with Donald coming in at 6:30.77. Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran qualified both of their runners in the 3,200 meters, with Sarah McKowen winning at 12:15.57 and Rylee Brammeier second at 12:40.52.

In the hurdles races, Alyssa Statler of Okawville won the 100 meters with a time of 17.51 seconds, while Chester's Jasmine Merideth was second, going through to state with a time of 17.59 seconds, with SIUE Charter's Jada Parker having a time of 21.61 seconds. In the 300 meters, Okawville's Lydia Luechtefeld won with a time of 48.18 seconds, while Carlyle's Akeelah Knox was second, going through to state af 50.05 seconds, with Parker coming in at 59.32 seconds and McGivney's Isabella Harris having a time of 1:11.12.

In the relay races, the winners of the 4x100 meters was Nashville at 51.78 seconds, with Madison second at 51,83 seconds, while SIUE Charter was in at 56.45 seconds, Metro-East had a time of 58.35 seconds and McGivney's time was 1:01.14. In the 4x200 meters, the Hornets also won, coming in at 1:50.05 and will be joined at state by Trenton Wesclin's Warriors, who came in at 1:50.50, with the Griffins having a time of 2:07.31. Four teams qualified in the 4x400 meters, with the winners being McGivney at 4:11.48, Nashville second at 4:14.98, third place going to Okawville at 4:15.93 and in fourth place was Wesclin at 4:18.34, both the Rockets and Warriors meeting the qualifying standard to advance. The Griffins also won the 4x800 meters at 10:20.92, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic second at 10:41.98,

In the field events, three throwers went through to state in the shot put, with the winner being Isabelle Ware of Sparta, who had a throw of 10.98 meters, Elle Bartling of Nashville second at 10.95 meters and Chester's Paige Vazquez meeting the qualifying standard, throwing 10.83 meters to finish third. McGivney's Sami Oller had a toss of 9.02 meters and Morgan Koch of Metro-East came up with a distance of 7.27 meters. Going through in the discus throw were Ruby Konkel of Nashville, with a throw of 34.58 meters and Julia Parrish of O'Fallon First Baptist Academy, having a distance of 30.04 meters. Oller was third with a toss of 29.48 meters, while Kathren Wright of Metro-East had a toss of 16.20 meters and Black came up with a throw of 15.41 meters.

Three athletes qualified in the high jump, with Range clearing 1.57 meters to win the event and both Belle Schmale of Nashville and Elise Hamilton of Sparta went over at 1.52 meters to tie for second. In the pole vault, three athletes also qualified, with the winner being Sophie Schubert of Nashville, who cleared 2.45 meters, and both Hannah Bernreuther of Wesclin and Lexi Welte of Nashville both went over at 2.30 meters to qualify.

In the long jump, the qualifiers were Emma Behrmann of Nashville, who went 5.03 meters, and Schmeink, who had a leap of 5.00 meters, while Sherfy had a jump of 4.50 meters. The two jumpers from Nashville went through to state in the triple jump, with Carly Kasten winning with a leap of 10.48 meters and Behrmann coming in second at 10.39 meters, with Sherfy having a leap of 9.02 meters.

The state meet will be held May 18-20 at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

