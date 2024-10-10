ALHAMBRA — The Father McGivney girls cross country team achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, securing their fourth consecutive championship at the meet held at Alhambra Fireman's Park.

McGivney head girls cross country coach Jim Helton has been very pleased with the squad's development this season and is excited with the post-season ahead.

Elena Ryabk led the team with a standout performance, finishing first in the three-mile race with a time of 18 minutes and 34 seconds. Her victory was complemented by strong finishes from her teammates, including McKenzie Jones, who placed third with a time of 21:11, and Isabella Harris, who finished fourth in 21:31. Ainsley Turkington rounded out the top five for McGivney, crossing the finish line in 21:40.

The team's overall performance was bolstered by Bella Redenius, who secured ninth place with a time of 21:57, contributing to a low team score of 20 points. Anna Moore also medaled, finishing 13th in 23:11, while Miley Badgett completed the squad's top seven with an 18th-place finish in 24:24.

Coaches noted the significance of the team's achievements, highllighting Jones' return to form and Harris' growing confidence as key factors in their success. The team's collective effort not only showcased their individual talents, but also demonstrated their strength as a cohesive unit on the course.