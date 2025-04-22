GLEN CARBON — A moving candlelight vigil was held Monday night, April 21, 2025, to honor the memory of Brandon Ahring, a 22-year-old assistant track and field coach at Father McGivney Catholic High School. Ahring, also a McGivney graduate and cross-country and track participant, died last week in a car crash on Interstate 55 near Hamel.

A large gathering of students, faculty, family members and community supporters turned out and poured out love and prayer to remember Ahring and offer support to his loved ones.

Ahring, a 2021 graduate of Father McGivney, was returning home from track and field practice on April 16, 2025, when the fatal accident occurred. He had been serving as an assistant coach under head Coach Jim Helton for the past three years, working closely with student-athletes. He inspired the student athletes with his quiet strength and kindness.

One McGivney student, also a member of the track and field team, came up with a brief message that perfectly described Brandon's heart. He asked Brandon if there was any way for him to drive him home from practice and he graciously expected the text. The young man said, "My mom and dad will want to pay you." He stuck money in the back of Brandon's truck for payment. The next day, the young man said he was called to the McGivney School office and they handed him an envelope. Inside was the cash all returned in its entirety. "That was the kind of heart Brandon had, always thinking about others," the young man said.

“Brandon’s passion for the sport and love for our school brought him back to serve as an assistant coach,” Principal Joe Lombardi said in a letter to the school community. “He quickly grew into a confident, inspirational coach who made a lasting impression on our athletes through his encouragement and unwavering kindness.”

Ahring also competed in track and field and cross country during his time as a student at Father McGivney. His younger brother, Tyler, a current senior and member of the school’s track and field team, was among those mourning his loss.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Among the many blessings in Brandon’s life, one of his greatest joys was the opportunity to coach his younger brother, Tyler,” Lombardi said. “Brandon was a humble young man who took tremendous pride in Tyler. His love for his family was evident in everything he did, and his deep faith guided his actions each and every day.”

Father Jeff Goeckner, the school’s priest, reflected on Ahring’s impact and faith during the vigil. “Brandon inspired others to push forward in body, mind and soul,” Rev. Goeckner said. “His sudden death may never fully be understood, but nothing can separate us from the love of God. We pray as he crosses the finish line of this life he is well received by the arms of Jesus Christ.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist the Ahring family with funeral expenses and related costs. Brandon is survived by his parents, Brett and Chris Ahring, along with his brother, Tyler.

Principal Lombardi emphasized the importance of community support during this difficult time. “Sometimes something so sudden, so heartbreaking happens that defies explanation,” he said. “It is then we turn to something greater than ourselves. Faith doesn’t erase the pain but sustains us and carries us when we can no longer carry ourselves and keep moving forward when the world doesn’t make sense.”

Click for the GoFundMe link.

More like this: