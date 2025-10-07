EFFINGHAM – For the first time in program history, the Father McGivney Catholic High School boys golf team is headed to the state finals.

The Griffins accomplished this by taking third place in the IHSA Class 1A Teutopolis Sectional on Monday, October 6, at Effingham Country Club. They shot a combined team score of 317 to qualify for this weekend’s state finals.

The two-day finals will be held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, with round one starting on Friday, October 10, at 9 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the sectional, the Griffins were led by senior Bradley Goodwin’s 4-over par 76, which put him in a tie for fourth. Sophomore Henry Willenborg was tied for sixth with a score of 77.

McGivney also counted scores from sophomore Sam Sink (81) and junior Brayden Kerns (83). Jack Stirnaman shot an 88, and Joey Seefeldt shot a 96.

Red Bud won the sectional at 305, followed by Teutopolis in second at 312. T-Town senior Coen Pennington shot the low round with a blistering 5-under par 67. A pair of Red Bud freshmen, Porter Donjon and Draedan Duncan, shot matching 74s.

Goodwin qualified for last year’s state finals as an individual, where he finished in a tie for 50th with a two-day score of 22-over par 166.

More like this: