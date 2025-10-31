GLEN CARBON – The Father McGivney Catholic High School and Althoff Catholic High School boys soccer programs will both be looking for sectional championships on Saturday, November 1.

The Griffins host their postseason rivals, Columbia, in the IHSA Class 1A Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) Sectional at 6 p.m. McGivney will be searching for its first sectional title.

Earlier in the day, at 11 a.m., Althoff will meet Chatham Glenwood in the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional. The Crusaders could win their fourth sectional title in the last five seasons.

Glenwood is a familiar opponent for the Crusaders.

Althoff beat the Titans 3-2 after a penalty shootout in last season’s super-sectional played at Illinois College. The Crusaders went on to win the program’s first state title.

Glenwood comes into Saturday’s game on a nine-game unbeaten streak. Althoff has won 18 in a row heading into Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The meeting between Columbia and McGivney is also a familiar one. The Eagles have ended McGivney’s season in the past three years.

In 2022, Columbia won 2-0 in the Belleville (Althoff Catholic) Sectional semifinals. The Crusaders would win that sectional and go on to finish second at the state tournament.

In 2023, McGivney lost 2-1 in the regional championship, and as of last year, the Eagles won 3-2 in the Granite City Sectional championship.

McGivney beat Columbia for the first time in program history back on September 20, a narrow 1-0 win thanks to Will Rakers’ second-half goal.

The Griffins head into the game in incredible form themselves. After starting the season 3-3, McGivney has gone 18-1-1.

The winners of these games will advance to Monday’s super-sectionals.

McGivney or Columbia would play the winners between Effingham and Rochester at Raymond Park in Springfield at 5 p.m.

Althoff or Glenwood would play the winner between Washington and Normal Community West at Taylorville at 5 p.m.

More like this: