CHARLESTON - Father McGivney Catholic advanced in three events by early Thursday afternoon at the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet in Charleston.

Those who advanced were Mia Range in the high jump, and the 4 x 800 relay team of Kaitlyn Hatley, Jane Cummings, Alyssa Terhaar, and Elena Rybak advanced in the fifth position with a time of 9:54.67. There were 12 high jumpers who cleared 1.55 meters 5-foot even to start the finals on Saturday, Father McGivney Catholic head track and field coach Russ Hart said. Range was ranked fourth after the high jump prelims.

Hatley also qualified in the 800 meters with a time of 2:20.63 for fifth place before Saturday's final. Later in the day, Elena Rybak scorched a time of 5:10.21 to qualify third in the 1600 behind Kennady Aderson of Kewanee (5:08.41) and Ahry Comer (Golconda (Pope County).

Article continues after sponsor message

“The girls did what we asked them to do today - they advanced to the finals,” Coach Hart said. “The 4 x 800 matched their season-best. Mia went through to Saturday’s high jump finals and Kaitlyn advanced in the 800.”

Southwestern pole vaulter Emily Lowis cleared a height of 2.75 meters to place 25th in the pole vault for the Piasa Birds.

Rybak will compete in the open 1600 and the Griffins 4 x 400 relay team will also compete later in the day.

Carrollton's Abby Flowers tossed the shot put 9.76 meters for 24th place on Thursday. The Hawks' Calie Field placed 24th in the 100 meters prelims with a time of 12.93.

More like this: