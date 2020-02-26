SEE VIDEO:

ROXANA - Marquette Catholic boys basketball team pulled out a win Tuesday night at the Roxana Regional against Carlyle. The Explorers won 56-38 and advance to the championship game Friday against either Roxana or Greenville

Marquette and Carlyle were tied 12-12 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Marquette took a 30-25 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Marquette pushed the lead to 40-31. The fourth quarter it was all Marquette they outscored Carlyle 16-6 to put the game away.

Iggy McGee led Marquette with 16 points and Brett Terry had 11. Carlyle was led by Hayden Hoffmann with 20 points.

