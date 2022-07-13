EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball coach Brian Barone has filled out his coaching staff with a pair of experienced assistant coaches.

Terrance McGee and Kristof Kendrick have joined the Cougar basketball staff.

McGee comes to SIUE from Milwaukee where he spent five seasons on staff for the Panthers. During his time he recruited and helped develop All-Horizon League guards and team leading scorers Tejon Lucas, Jeremiah Bell, DeAndre Gholston and Darius Roy.

Prior to Milwaukee, McGee spent six seasons on staff at SIU Carbondale under Head Coach Barry Hinson. McGee was part of a 22-win team at SIUC and was heavily involved in recruiting the St. Louis area.

McGee previously spent two seasons at Division II Grand Valley State, including a 19-8 mark and third-place finish in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2011.

As a player, the native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, finished his career with two seasons at Missouri State, playing for Hinson. He averaged 14.9 points 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a senior, earning first team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors.

"I am thrilled to have Terrance join our staff," Barone said. "I have known him for over a decade and have always respected what he is about as a person and coach. He has a great relationship with the players he coaches which will enhance their growth as a person and student-athlete. I know his insight along with his work ethic and dedication to player development will be a welcome asset to our team."

McGee earned his bachelor's from Missouri State. He and his wife, Quianna, have two sons, Jaylen and Noah.

"I am excited to join the Staff at SIUE under the leadership of Coach Barone," McGee said. "I feel that his 'Find a Way' culture is a blueprint toward future success and I'm looking forward to help build toward that vision."

Article continues after sponsor message

Kendrick comes to SIUE from Western Michigan, where he spent two seasons on staff with the Broncos. There he oversaw the development of the post players. Under Kendrick's watch, WMU transfer Greg Lee was named All-Mid-American Conference. Fellow transfers Mileek McMillian and Markeese Hastings saw their averages skyrocket from their previous school, with Hastings finishing second in the MAC in rebounding.

He also spent a year on staff at Bradley as the Coordinator of Player Development and Video Operations.

"Kristof brings great positivity into his daily approach," Barone said. "He connects with everyone around him and makes people feel good. He has grown up in this business and has great connections throughout the basketball world. Kristof has helped recruit and develop some great talent over his years in basketball. I am excited to go to work with Kristof each day to continue to enhance our program on and off of the court."

Before taking on the college game, Kendrick spent 10 seasons as a head coach and assistant coach in high school basketball in Indianapolis. Kendrick spent two seasons as the head coach at T.C. Howe High School and was named the 2019 GIAC Conference Coach of the Year. In two seasons, Kendrick led the Hornets to a 35-15 record with appearances in two sectional championship games and the 2018 Indianapolis City Tournament title game.

As a player, Kendrick earned two letters at Western Michigan and helped the Broncos win the 2005 Mid-American Conference west division title.

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Kendrick also lived in Kortrijk, Belgium before moving to Indiana. The family lived in Indianapolis and West Lafayette, Indiana. Kendrick earned his bachelor's degree at Western Michigan

Kendrick set a school and county scoring record, scoring 1,481 points at Indiana high school powerhouse Lafayette Central Catholic. He helped the Knights to state titles in 2000 and again in 2003, when he was named MVP after scoring 24 points and snagging eight rebounds in the title game.

Basketball runs in the family. Kendrick's father, Frank, was an All-American forward at Purdue, helping the Boilermakers to the 1974 NIT Championship. He spent one year in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, where he won an NBA Title in 1975. He returned to Purdue spending 10 years on Gene Keady's coaching staff from 1989-1999.

"I am thrilled to be joining Coach Barone's staff," Kendrick said. "He comes from a basketball family like mine, and it shows daily in his enthusiasm, dedication to his players, team and overall program. This is something that really attracted me to this position. I am hoping to come in and hit the ground running, and help this program reach it potential."

More like this: