BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two women were shot during an altercation Wednesday evening at a McDonald’s restaurant in Belleville, according to police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the McDonald’s located in the 100 block of South Belt East.

One of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The condition of the second victim is unknown, but she was taken to a St Louis hospital.

A female employee of the restaurant is currently in custody as authorities continue their investigation.