ALTON - The McDonald's restaurant on Broadway had a sign that said it was temporarily closed around the lunch hour on Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The McDonald's on Broadway reported earlier Monday that it hoped to be reopened later in the day. It was unknown at this time why the restaurant closed the doors temporarily.

A manager said Monday afternoon the restaurant is expected to reopen around 4 p.m. Those in hopes of dinner at McDonald's tonight should be in luck, the manager said.

More like this: