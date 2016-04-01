EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. today, April 1, a tall and thin white male, wearing dark clothing, gloves and a face mask entered the McDonalds Restaurant located at 1704 Troy Road in Edwardsville, by climbing through the drive-thru window. The suspect displayed a hand gun and demanded money from three employees who were preparing to open the restaurant.

The suspect fired approximately three shots - one of which struck a 31-year old-male employee in the leg. The employee’s injuries were non-life threatening and he was transported to a local hospital by Edwardsville Fire Department paramedics.

Article continues after sponsor message

After an unsuccessful attempt to take money from a cash register, the suspect fled from the restaurant - running out the back door. An Illinois State Police Trooper and his canine partner responded and tracked the suspect east from the restaurant, but lost the scent a few blocks away.

Crime Scene Investigators from the Illinois State Police have processed the scene and collected evidence. Video footage from the restaurant captured images of suspect, but have not been helpful in providing a positive identification.

The Edwardsville Police Department is asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident, to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131 or our anonymous tip line at (618) 692-7552.

More like this: