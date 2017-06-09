https://unitedworldwrestling.org/event/pan-american-championships-1

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE's Mason McDaniel (Kirkland, Washington) will be competing at the Junior Pan-American Championship in the 74 kilogram weight class (approx. 163 pounds).

He will wrestle Greco on Friday and Freestyle on Sunday. Wrestling will start at 10 a.m. CT on Friday for Greco and 10 a.m. Sunday for freestyle. The medal matches will be wrestled at 5:30 p.m. CTFriday for Greco and 5 p.m. Sunday for freestyle.

McDaniel, who will be a redshirt freshman, qualified for the Junior Pan-Ams by placing in the top three at the United World Wrestling Junior Greco National Championship, held in Las Vegas April 27th.

