CARROLLTON – Michelle Berg, director of the McCully Heritage Project in Kampsville, IL, will tell about the development of this destination recreational area located in the scenic hills and valleys of Calhoun County. Her presentation will follow a brief business meeting scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges House on the Carrollton Public Square.

The McCully Heritage Project was started in the 1970s by the late Howard and Eva McCully, after they sold their St. Louis area plant nursery business and moved to Calhoun. Both passed away in the mid-1990s and are buried on site.

The 940-acre area offers miles of hiking and horseback riding trails, two ponds for fishing and turtle watching, a wetland, forests, native grasslands and natural beauty overlooks. Camping facilities, including the Watkins Place Cabin, are available to groups of nature lovers, but some do require a reservation.

The well-maintained property offers restrooms, cabin rentals or tent camping sites, each featuring a fire pit and picnic table. The entire property is located a mile south of Kampsville, just off Route 100. It is divided by Crawford Creek, with 110 acres on the north, and 830 acres on the south.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend this most interesting program at the Historical Society Museum and Library, located on the northwest corner of the Carrollton Square. There is no charge.

